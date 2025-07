ข้อมูล Wrapped Savings rUSD (WSRUSD)

Reservoir is a multicollateral yield bearing stablecoin backed by RWAs and onchain strategies (tbills, overcollateralized onchain lending, funding rate strategies). This flexible infrastructure allows for consistently high yields paid out to through varying market conditions and sets up Reservoir to be the primary candidate for looping strategies. Reservoir is live on Ethereum & Berachain and recently crossed $250m in TVL.