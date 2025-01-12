Wrapped BUSD Price (WBUSD)
The live price of Wrapped BUSD (WBUSD) today is 1.016 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WBUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped BUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.61K USD
- Wrapped BUSD price change within the day is +1.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WBUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WBUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped BUSD to USD was $ +0.01147775.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped BUSD to USD was $ +0.0160777936.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped BUSD to USD was $ +0.0207936592.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped BUSD to USD was $ +0.009458546704887.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01147775
|+1.14%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0160777936
|+1.58%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0207936592
|+2.05%
|90 Days
|$ +0.009458546704887
|+0.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped BUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+1.14%
+1.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WRAP is a decentralized bridge between Ethereum and Tezos. Transfer your ERC20 and ERC721 tokens from Ethereum to the Tezos blockchain and get $WRAP tokens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WBUSD to AUD
A$1.64592
|1 WBUSD to GBP
￡0.82296
|1 WBUSD to EUR
€0.98552
|1 WBUSD to USD
$1.016
|1 WBUSD to MYR
RM4.56184
|1 WBUSD to TRY
₺35.9664
|1 WBUSD to JPY
¥160.19272
|1 WBUSD to RUB
₽103.25608
|1 WBUSD to INR
₹87.54872
|1 WBUSD to IDR
Rp16,655.73504
|1 WBUSD to PHP
₱59.944
|1 WBUSD to EGP
￡E.51.308
|1 WBUSD to BRL
R$6.21792
|1 WBUSD to CAD
C$1.46304
|1 WBUSD to BDT
৳124.49048
|1 WBUSD to NGN
₦1,582.55208
|1 WBUSD to UAH
₴43.14952
|1 WBUSD to VES
Bs53.848
|1 WBUSD to PKR
Rs284.19552
|1 WBUSD to KZT
₸538.70352
|1 WBUSD to THB
฿35.23488
|1 WBUSD to TWD
NT$33.63976
|1 WBUSD to CHF
Fr0.92456
|1 WBUSD to HKD
HK$7.90448
|1 WBUSD to MAD
.د.م10.25144