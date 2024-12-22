Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token Price (WBLT)
The live price of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) today is 1.22 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 737.69K USD. WBLT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 591.19K USD
- Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token price change within the day is -0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 604.80K USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token to USD was $ -0.010215334546452.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token to USD was $ -0.0078519200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token to USD was $ +0.1255665480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token to USD was $ +0.157679720745575.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.010215334546452
|-0.82%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0078519200
|-0.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1255665480
|+10.29%
|90 Days
|$ +0.157679720745575
|+14.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
-0.82%
-5.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? BMX by Morphex is an emerging decentralized exchange on Base, offering spot and perpetual futures trading while requiring only a wallet connection to trade. What makes your project unique? With unique tokenomics, BMX is able to create a strong "flywheel" effect for liquidity providers to further attract more liquidity for traders. History of your project. BMX is a perpetual DEX created by Morphex and deployed on Base. The Morphex team has been working on the original protocol on Fantom since September 2021. What’s next for your project? We aim to become the leading perpetual DEX on Base while also displaying our innovative tokenomics that improve capital efficiency for token holders and liquidity providers. What can your token be used for? Wrapped BLT is the auto-compounding wrapper for BLT, which is an index of blue-chip crypto assets that earns fees from spot and margin trading. With wBLT, you can provide liquidity for BMX-wBLT to earn more rewards.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WBLT to AUD
A$1.9398
|1 WBLT to GBP
￡0.9638
|1 WBLT to EUR
€1.159
|1 WBLT to USD
$1.22
|1 WBLT to MYR
RM5.49
|1 WBLT to TRY
₺42.7854
|1 WBLT to JPY
¥190.8568
|1 WBLT to RUB
₽125.4038
|1 WBLT to INR
₹103.6268
|1 WBLT to IDR
Rp19,677.4166
|1 WBLT to PHP
₱71.7726
|1 WBLT to EGP
￡E.62.0736
|1 WBLT to BRL
R$7.4176
|1 WBLT to CAD
C$1.7446
|1 WBLT to BDT
৳145.1922
|1 WBLT to NGN
₦1,885.6198
|1 WBLT to UAH
₴50.9594
|1 WBLT to VES
Bs62.22
|1 WBLT to PKR
Rs338.2206
|1 WBLT to KZT
₸638.0722
|1 WBLT to THB
฿41.785
|1 WBLT to TWD
NT$39.8086
|1 WBLT to CHF
Fr1.0858
|1 WBLT to HKD
HK$9.4794
|1 WBLT to MAD
.د.م12.2244