Wrapped AREA Price (WAREA)
The live price of Wrapped AREA (WAREA) today is 0.04313168 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WAREA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped AREA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.71K USD
- Wrapped AREA price change within the day is -4.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped AREA to USD was $ -0.0020953479901905.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped AREA to USD was $ -0.0127000972.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped AREA to USD was $ -0.0023080322.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped AREA to USD was $ -0.001467341344512144.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0020953479901905
|-4.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0127000972
|-29.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023080322
|-5.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001467341344512144
|-3.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped AREA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-4.63%
-10.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wrapped AREA (wAREA) is a blockchain-based token that represents the AREA coin on AreonChain, allowing AREA to be used within the AreonChain ecosystem. By wrapping the native AREA tokens, users can engage with a vast array of decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts on the AreonChain, enabling seamless cross-chain interactions. Each wAREA token is backed 1:1 by an AREA coin, held in a secure reserve, ensuring its value is pegged directly to the underlying AREA. This process not only bridges the utility of AREA across different blockchain platforms but also enhances its liquidity and accessibility to broader markets and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.
|1 WAREA to AUD
A$0.0698733216
|1 WAREA to GBP
￡0.0349366608
|1 WAREA to EUR
€0.0418377296
|1 WAREA to USD
$0.04313168
|1 WAREA to MYR
RM0.1936612432
|1 WAREA to TRY
₺1.526861472
|1 WAREA to JPY
¥6.8005719856
|1 WAREA to RUB
₽4.3834726384
|1 WAREA to INR
₹3.7166568656
|1 WAREA to IDR
Rp707.0766081792
|1 WAREA to PHP
₱2.54476912
|1 WAREA to EGP
￡E.2.17814984
|1 WAREA to BRL
R$0.2639658816
|1 WAREA to CAD
C$0.0621096192
|1 WAREA to BDT
৳5.2849247504
|1 WAREA to NGN
₦67.1831987184
|1 WAREA to UAH
₴1.8318024496
|1 WAREA to VES
Bs2.28597904
|1 WAREA to PKR
Rs12.0647935296
|1 WAREA to KZT
₸22.8692793696
|1 WAREA to THB
฿1.4958066624
|1 WAREA to TWD
NT$1.4280899248
|1 WAREA to CHF
Fr0.0392498288
|1 WAREA to HKD
HK$0.3355644704
|1 WAREA to MAD
.د.م0.4351986512