WorldCoin Price (WDC)
The live price of WorldCoin (WDC) today is 0.00498167 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.92 USD. WDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WorldCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.26 USD
- WorldCoin price change within the day is +7.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.45K USD
During today, the price change of WorldCoin to USD was $ +0.00034785.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WorldCoin to USD was $ -0.0018160329.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WorldCoin to USD was $ +0.0002890449.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WorldCoin to USD was $ +0.0001744959746265675.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00034785
|+7.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0018160329
|-36.45%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002890449
|+5.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0001744959746265675
|+3.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of WorldCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+7.51%
-7.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Worldcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency with the objective of it becoming the de-facto digital currency of the globe. Its 30 seconds average transaction confirmation time makes it ideal for everyday micro transactions like the purchase of coffee or groceries. Worldcoin is a deflationary currency with only 265,420,800 coins ever going to be created. Since it is decentralized, there is no central authority that issues this currency unlike fiat currencies. Worldcoin can be seen as a derivative of Bitcoin but much more business friendly due to its high speed transaction confirmation feature.
