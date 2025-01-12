WOP COIN Price (WOP)
The live price of WOP COIN (WOP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.41K USD. WOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WOP COIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 175.13 USD
- WOP COIN price change within the day is -2.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 967.97M USD
During today, the price change of WOP COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WOP COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WOP COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WOP COIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-71.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WOP COIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.15%
-17.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in December 2024, $WOP is a deflationary Meme Coin project that is positioned at the intersection of Crypto, Pop and Hip Hop Culture. Our objective is to leverage leading edge blockchain technologies, such as the Token-2022 program, to deliver innovative crypto solutions, whilst simultaneously providing a fun community for people to connect and share their love of Meme's, Pop, and Hip Hop.
