Wistaverse Price (WISTA)
The live price of Wistaverse (WISTA) today is 0.0019485 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 72.33K USD. WISTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wistaverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.09K USD
- Wistaverse price change within the day is +2.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 37.13M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WISTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WISTA price information.
During today, the price change of Wistaverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wistaverse to USD was $ +0.0013382379.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wistaverse to USD was $ +0.0010085200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wistaverse to USD was $ +0.0006002802338118585.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0013382379
|+68.68%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0010085200
|+51.76%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0006002802338118585
|+44.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wistaverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+2.76%
-9.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wistaverse is a platform that has been designed to enable virtual protests in the metaverse. Built as a decentralized public good, the platform is politically neutral and accessible to all, providing and facilitating a safe space for individuals to voice their opinions and engage in immersive events with their communities. Wistaverse provides a viable alternative for those who are unable to participate in real-life protests and enables any cause to gain global support and raise decentralized funding during events. Individuals can express their messages and show solidarity with a cause through the use of avatars and digital tools such as signs, banners, and wearables. Wistaverse's first protests will take place in The Sandbox Game, the Largest metaverse to date which boasts over 4.5 million active users. The first protest Arena is versatile and ready for event organizers to use, ensuring that each protest is unique and tailored to the specific cause being supported. Wistaverse is also developing its own standalone metaverse application Which is set to be ready in summer 2024. Built on Polygon, The WI$TA token powers the Wistaverse experience. Participants will be able to help their cause raise funds via donations in WI$TA during protests. For each event, the sale of avatars and other purchasable items within the ecosystem will help raise additional funds for the cause. Wistaverse will allow community members to use their voting power to amplify donations using the treasury funds which is continuously filled by a 0.5% tax on all transactions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WISTA to AUD
A$0.00315657
|1 WISTA to GBP
￡0.001578285
|1 WISTA to EUR
€0.001890045
|1 WISTA to USD
$0.0019485
|1 WISTA to MYR
RM0.008748765
|1 WISTA to TRY
₺0.0689769
|1 WISTA to JPY
¥0.307219995
|1 WISTA to RUB
₽0.198026055
|1 WISTA to INR
₹0.167902245
|1 WISTA to IDR
Rp31.94261784
|1 WISTA to PHP
₱0.1149615
|1 WISTA to EGP
￡E.0.098496675
|1 WISTA to BRL
R$0.01192482
|1 WISTA to CAD
C$0.00280584
|1 WISTA to BDT
৳0.23767803
|1 WISTA to NGN
₦3.02091543
|1 WISTA to UAH
₴0.082752795
|1 WISTA to VES
Bs0.1032705
|1 WISTA to PKR
Rs0.54503442
|1 WISTA to KZT
₸1.03313367
|1 WISTA to THB
฿0.06757398
|1 WISTA to TWD
NT$0.064514835
|1 WISTA to CHF
Fr0.001773135
|1 WISTA to HKD
HK$0.01515933
|1 WISTA to MAD
.د.م0.019660365