WickedBet Casino Price (WIK)
The live price of WickedBet Casino (WIK) today is 0.02217669 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.03M USD. WIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WickedBet Casino Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.13K USD
- WickedBet Casino price change within the day is -4.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 46.35M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WIK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of WickedBet Casino to USD was $ -0.0010629464608039.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WickedBet Casino to USD was $ -0.0055161278.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WickedBet Casino to USD was $ -0.0014783558.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WickedBet Casino to USD was $ -0.01633140663415392.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0010629464608039
|-4.57%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0055161278
|-24.87%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014783558
|-6.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01633140663415392
|-42.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of WickedBet Casino: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
-4.57%
-14.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to WickedBet! The Hub for crypto gambling and betting. We offer up to $50,000,000 jackpots in real-world lotto bets. We currently hold our own Casino with thousands of games to choose from! Not only that, our Sportsbook and the $WIK Web3 PvP Arena will be shortly integrated onto our bespoke platform. We proudly present a brand-new and unique experience in the GambleFi world with our flagship product - Fully-Insured Lotto Betting on International lotteries and at a considerably lower cost than standard ticket purchasing; through our own $WIK token and other cryptocurrencies. Why $WIK? Holding $WIK: - Benefit from the deflationary system that rises with platform usage. Staking $WIK: - Benefit from our profit sharing models. Using $WIK: - Discounts on our platform. - Early Access to our currently USDT based Casino. - A whole array of benefits in the Web3 PvP Arena. - Higher level access within our affiliate system. - Scaling rewards via our daily log in faucet system.
