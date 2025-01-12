Wheelchair Cat Price (CRIPPL)
The live price of Wheelchair Cat (CRIPPL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.22K USD. CRIPPL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wheelchair Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.41 USD
- Wheelchair Cat price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 954.22M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRIPPL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRIPPL price information.
During today, the price change of Wheelchair Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wheelchair Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wheelchair Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wheelchair Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-18.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wheelchair Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+3.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Memetic Evolution Amidst the very ordinary tapestry of the new digital age, emerges a crippling hero: Wheelchair Cat. Bound not by the landscapes of earthly gravity, this feline force defies laws of motion with wheels in motion. Meet $CRIPPL, your golden ticket to a revolution wrapped in whiskers and wheels. Dont be late. Get $Crippl. GG Why this Memecoin? Borne not from laziness but pure ingenuity, Wheelchair Cat embodies limitless resilience. Who needs the lower set of paws when you have perfectly engineered precision wheels crafted by the finest cryptographers? No Roadkill Here
