Wellnode Price (WEND)
The live price of Wellnode (WEND) today is 0.00109725 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WEND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wellnode Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.46 USD
- Wellnode price change within the day is +3.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Wellnode to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wellnode to USD was $ -0.0000501958.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wellnode to USD was $ -0.0001644255.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wellnode to USD was $ +0.0000502540355503618.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000501958
|-4.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001644255
|-14.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000502540355503618
|+4.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wellnode: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+3.05%
+0.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wellnode is a masternode coin, its a proof of stake coin. wellnode is developing a platform and is in the process of development. Through Wellnode platform, users will gain access to a wealth of information encompassing project details, technical specifications, team profiles, roadmaps, and other essential data points. Our aim is to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed investment decisions and actively participate in the masternode coin ecosystem.
