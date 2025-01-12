Waste Digital Coin Price (WACO)
The live price of Waste Digital Coin (WACO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WACO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Waste Digital Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.76 USD
- Waste Digital Coin price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WACO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WACO price information.
During today, the price change of Waste Digital Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Waste Digital Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Waste Digital Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Waste Digital Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-31.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+19.03%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Waste Digital Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.00%
+0.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WaCo (Waste digital coin) solution aims to integrate the consumer with the WaCo APP into the waste chain system. With WaCo, consumers enjoy benefits while disposing of wastes. The idea is to reward users with cryptocurrency tokens after successfully disposing of their waste. In exchange, crucial data will be obtained from consumers, such as customer patterns, accumulation and handling of waste, and availability of disposed products to feed the recycling industry. The information obtained from the consumers can be used by stakeholders such as the recycling industry, consumer goods manufacturers, and government bodies in charge of waste collection policies. The WaCo project focuses on many different layers of impact, from social, ethnical, environmental and educational impact on one hand to business and revenues opportunity on the other. With one big impact, all the objectives are synchronized in the same direction of sustainability. WaCo aims to achieve a win win situation for every party involved in the project.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WACO to AUD
A$--
|1 WACO to GBP
￡--
|1 WACO to EUR
€--
|1 WACO to USD
$--
|1 WACO to MYR
RM--
|1 WACO to TRY
₺--
|1 WACO to JPY
¥--
|1 WACO to RUB
₽--
|1 WACO to INR
₹--
|1 WACO to IDR
Rp--
|1 WACO to PHP
₱--
|1 WACO to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WACO to BRL
R$--
|1 WACO to CAD
C$--
|1 WACO to BDT
৳--
|1 WACO to NGN
₦--
|1 WACO to UAH
₴--
|1 WACO to VES
Bs--
|1 WACO to PKR
Rs--
|1 WACO to KZT
₸--
|1 WACO to THB
฿--
|1 WACO to TWD
NT$--
|1 WACO to CHF
Fr--
|1 WACO to HKD
HK$--
|1 WACO to MAD
.د.م--