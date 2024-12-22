Wanna Bot Price (WANNA)
The live price of Wanna Bot (WANNA) today is 0.01715192 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 324.59K USD. WANNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wanna Bot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 892.70 USD
- Wanna Bot price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 18.92M USD
During today, the price change of Wanna Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wanna Bot to USD was $ -0.0010922857.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wanna Bot to USD was $ +0.0006599475.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wanna Bot to USD was $ +0.00696483255842564.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010922857
|-6.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006599475
|+3.85%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00696483255842564
|+68.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wanna Bot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-15.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wanna.Bot ? is a prediction platform for content creators to engage with their audience, by allowing them to wager on outcomes in viral challenges, pop culture & more. 'Bet on Anything, with Anyone!' $WANNA is the native utility token used for: Profit Share Fee Discount Referral Incentives Bet & Burn Governance & more.. #SocialFi 🤝 #GambleFi
