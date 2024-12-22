Walrus the tusk Price ($TUSK)
The live price of Walrus the tusk ($TUSK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 275.66K USD. $TUSK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Walrus the tusk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.10K USD
- Walrus the tusk price change within the day is +2.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.00B USD
During today, the price change of Walrus the tusk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Walrus the tusk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Walrus the tusk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Walrus the tusk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-73.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Walrus the tusk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.74%
+2.07%
-28.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Walrus is the first mammal memecoin that borns thanks to walrus protocol in sui network. It was created to help to on-board the masses to the sui eco in a funny and Friendly way it was also verified in main sui wallet thanks to the co-founder and cpo adeniyi @TuskWalrusOnSui represents a blend of meme culture with crypto economics, leveraging the Sui blockchain's ecosystem to create a unique token persona and community around TUSK.
