Voucher DOT Price (VDOT)
The live price of Voucher DOT (VDOT) today is 9.59 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VDOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Voucher DOT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 86.33K USD
- Voucher DOT price change within the day is +0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the VDOT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Voucher DOT to USD was $ +0.02647849.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Voucher DOT to USD was $ -2.1551127500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Voucher DOT to USD was $ +3.5140560280.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Voucher DOT to USD was $ +3.723708965521999.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02647849
|+0.28%
|30 Days
|$ -2.1551127500
|-22.47%
|60 Days
|$ +3.5140560280
|+36.64%
|90 Days
|$ +3.723708965521999
|+63.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Voucher DOT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
+0.28%
-12.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
vDOT (voucher DOT) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked DOT, with fully underlying DOT reserve and yield-bearing feature of DOT staking reward. Users can deposit DOT into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vDOT as return, vDOT can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to DOT. Holding vDOT equals to holding the DOT staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vDOT. Why vDOT? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake DOT for liquid vToken, (vDOT). vDOT will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Polkadot-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vDOT by adjusting the price of vDOT / DOT upwards. vDOT Rate = SLP Staking DOT (SUM) / vDOT Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vDOT redemption ≤ 28 days While Polkadot’s original chain Staking has a fixed 28-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vDOT redemption by matching the real-time vDOT minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vDOT is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
