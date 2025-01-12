What is Viterium (VT)

What is the project about? Viterium (VT) is the utility token of the non-custodial wallet Viterium (viterium.io), a mobile wallet app (available for Android and iOS) built for the Vite blockchain (vite.org). Viterium has a fast and easy to use interface and offers users the option to access on-chain services directly from the DeFi Center. What makes your project unique? Viterium aims to be a fully decentralised, non-custodial wallet that allows users to access Vite's on-chain services directly from the wallet's interface, without the need to connect the wallet to dApp websites through QR code scanning. History of your project. Viterium started as a proof of concept, community built, wallet for the Vite ecosystem, back in September 2021. The first version of the wallet was released in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in May 2022 with future updated bringing support for direct access to on-chain services like staking protocols and token swaps. What’s next for your project? With the launch of the DeFi Center, the focus is on building an array of decentralised services on the Vite network that will be available directly from the wallet's interface. What can your token be used for? VT will facilitate access to Viterium built products and services.

Viterium (VT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website