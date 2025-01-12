Vitality Price (VITA)
The live price of Vitality (VITA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VITA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vitality Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.78 USD
- Vitality price change within the day is -2.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Vitality to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vitality to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vitality to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vitality to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-22.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Vitality: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-2.05%
-15.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vitality (VITA) is the first XRC20 token designed as rewards token for the IoTeX community. VITA applies on-chain governance and incentives to fuel an autonomous and decentralized community. VITA is distributed to all active IoTeX community members and VITA will be usable in future IoTeX DApps and products. VITA is a non-premined token and the total supply of VITA is 5 billion, which are distributed via smart contract. VITA was launched in June 2019 -- for the first three months, 9 million VITA were minted every cycle (25 hours). Every 90 cycles (~3 months), the amount of VITA minted every cycle decreases by 15%.
