Virtual USD Price (VUSD)
The live price of Virtual USD (VUSD) today is 0.655498 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.34M USD. VUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Virtual USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.31K USD
- Virtual USD price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 3.58M USD
During today, the price change of Virtual USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Virtual USD to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Virtual USD to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Virtual USD to USD was $ -0.3377299175348857.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3377299175348857
|-34.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Virtual USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VUSD (Virtual USD) is a centralised stablecoin fully backed by 1:1 onchain reserves, offering transparent and verifiable security. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, VUSD combines stability with innovation, enabling fast, low-cost global transfers. The reserves backing VUSD are fully transparent and accessible onchain, ensuring trust and reliability. Minting and redeeming VUSD are managed through authorised partners.
