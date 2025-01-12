Viridis Network Price (VRD)
The live price of Viridis Network (VRD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VRD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Viridis Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.23 USD
- Viridis Network price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Viridis Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Viridis Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Viridis Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Viridis Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Viridis Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Viridis.Network is a token built to facilitate decentralized finance for carbon - it will be the gas token of the upcoming Viridis.Network L2, bridgable from ETH onto a dedicated, low-gas chain. Crucially, each Viridis token is made to represent 1 tonne of carbon - when the Viridis onramp is built, users can exchange verified carbon credits for Viridis and explore a full ecosystem of carbon-driven DeFI. The ultimate aim of Viridis is to bring greater financial interest and volume to the carbon market, and grant this growing market the convenience and growth of Decentralized Finance applications.
