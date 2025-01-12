VIM is a Create 2 Earn (C2E) ecosystem that enables ecosystem participants to support KOL demanders operating in Social Media with Vanter (NFT) and earn rewards. Through VIM, you can increase the awareness of Social media account holders who wish to become KOLs. Many Social media account holders (Zimmer) are all potential clients of VIM, and partnerships with them can share greater rewards with VIM participants who are defined as Vimmer. Also VIM aims to be the first blockchain ecosystem to link the virtual world with real economic activities. Users (Vimmers) can navigate and perform quests for virtual humans & Zimmers (KOL demander) through their own Vanter & Roggles(NFT).

