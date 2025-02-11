ViCA Price (VICA)
The live price of ViCA (VICA) today is 0.00131133 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VICA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ViCA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.36K USD
- ViCA price change within the day is -0.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ViCA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ViCA to USD was $ -0.0009193250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ViCA to USD was $ -0.0011006763.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ViCA to USD was $ -0.014917671524674498.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009193250
|-70.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011006763
|-83.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.014917671524674498
|-91.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of ViCA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.87%
-0.46%
-37.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ViCA is an Ethereum-based token that has introduced the concept of Noflation for virtual assets, where the token will have a limited supply and the token value will increase over the time due to trust factor and scarcity in the market. The profit sharing model for ViCA is based on the arbitrage trading which will be done between Binance and Upbit. The revenue generated from arbitrage trading will be partly used to buy-back token from the market and the rest will be invested in the token’s basic trading seed money for gaining compound interest. As time goes, the basic seed will greatly increase and ViCA participants will enjoy token price margin increased due to principle of scarcity.
