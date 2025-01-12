Vested XOR Price (VXOR)
The live price of Vested XOR (VXOR) today is 0.00346366 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VXOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vested XOR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Vested XOR price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Vested XOR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vested XOR to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vested XOR to USD was $ -0.0022747278.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vested XOR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022747278
|-65.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Vested XOR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
vXOR is vested XOR. It is called vested XOR because it is “turned into” XOR over time by taking a part of the daily burned XOR amount and buying back and burning vXOR. As it eventually can be turned into XOR, it is a companion token. All new vXOR has to be backed by output and will be created by on-chain governance, voted on by XOR token holders. 99% of the daily remint of XOR is proposed to buy back and burn vXOR.
