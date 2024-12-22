VeraOne Price (VRO)
The live price of VeraOne (VRO) today is 74.73 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.10M USD. VRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key VeraOne Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.46K USD
- VeraOne price change within the day is -5.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 295.61K USD
During today, the price change of VeraOne to USD was $ -4.16973897221924.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VeraOne to USD was $ -9.7710595950.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VeraOne to USD was $ -11.5762823130.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VeraOne to USD was $ -11.57198333834106.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -4.16973897221924
|-5.28%
|30 Days
|$ -9.7710595950
|-13.07%
|60 Days
|$ -11.5762823130
|-15.49%
|90 Days
|$ -11.57198333834106
|-13.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of VeraOne: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.91%
-5.28%
-12.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VeraOne is a gold-backed stablecoin, made by the French leader in sales and safekeeping of physical gold and silver assets.
|1 VRO to AUD
A$118.8207
|1 VRO to GBP
￡59.0367
|1 VRO to EUR
€70.9935
|1 VRO to USD
$74.73
|1 VRO to MYR
RM336.285
|1 VRO to TRY
₺2,629.7487
|1 VRO to JPY
¥11,690.7612
|1 VRO to RUB
₽7,692.7062
|1 VRO to INR
₹6,347.5662
|1 VRO to IDR
Rp1,205,322.4119
|1 VRO to PHP
₱4,396.3659
|1 VRO to EGP
￡E.3,802.2624
|1 VRO to BRL
R$454.3584
|1 VRO to CAD
C$106.8639
|1 VRO to BDT
৳8,893.6173
|1 VRO to NGN
₦115,501.9407
|1 VRO to UAH
₴3,121.4721
|1 VRO to VES
Bs3,811.23
|1 VRO to PKR
Rs20,717.3979
|1 VRO to KZT
₸39,084.5373
|1 VRO to THB
฿2,549.0403
|1 VRO to TWD
NT$2,438.4399
|1 VRO to CHF
Fr66.5097
|1 VRO to HKD
HK$580.6521
|1 VRO to MAD
.د.م748.7946