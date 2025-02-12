Venus FIL Price (VFIL)
The live price of Venus FIL (VFIL) today is 0.069599 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VFIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Venus FIL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Venus FIL price change within the day is -1.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Venus FIL to USD was $ -0.00122695079051863.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Venus FIL to USD was $ -0.0241009435.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Venus FIL to USD was $ -0.0352145466.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Venus FIL to USD was $ -0.01483174937485306.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00122695079051863
|-1.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0241009435
|-34.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0352145466
|-50.59%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01483174937485306
|-17.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Venus FIL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.79%
-1.74%
+3.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Venus is an algorithmic money market and synthetic stablecoin decentralized finance protocol.
