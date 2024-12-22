Vector Reserve Price (VEC)
The live price of Vector Reserve (VEC) today is 1.3 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.08M USD. VEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vector Reserve Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 42.88 USD
- Vector Reserve price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 827.62K USD
During today, the price change of Vector Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vector Reserve to USD was $ -0.2107853800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vector Reserve to USD was $ -0.1643262400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vector Reserve to USD was $ +0.9203617511276906.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.2107853800
|-16.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1643262400
|-12.64%
|90 Days
|$ +0.9203617511276906
|+242.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vector Reserve: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vector Reserve is DeFi’s first Liquidity Layer and issuer of the first LPD: vETH. Powered by EigenLayer and Superfluid Staking
