vBSWAP Price (VBSWAP)
The live price of vBSWAP (VBSWAP) today is 14.84 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VBSWAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key vBSWAP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 107.18 USD
- vBSWAP price change within the day is +4.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the VBSWAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VBSWAP price information.
During today, the price change of vBSWAP to USD was $ +0.588339.
In the past 30 days, the price change of vBSWAP to USD was $ -1.1118395120.
In the past 60 days, the price change of vBSWAP to USD was $ -1.7673742520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of vBSWAP to USD was $ +0.27991193031301.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.588339
|+4.13%
|30 Days
|$ -1.1118395120
|-7.49%
|60 Days
|$ -1.7673742520
|-11.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.27991193031301
|+1.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of vBSWAP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
+4.13%
+12.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
vBSWAP is Binance Smart Chain token used as incentive for Value DeFi BSC ecosystem users. Part of fees (decided by vGovernance) from Value DeFi BSC ecosystem are used to buyback and burn vBSWAP. Max supply of vBSWAP is 100000 and it will be distributed over period of 108 weeks with emission reduction by 10% every 4 weeks (eg. first four weeks total of 10600 vBSWAP tokens will be distributed to farmers, next four weeks 9540, etc
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VBSWAP to AUD
A$23.4472
|1 VBSWAP to GBP
￡11.872
|1 VBSWAP to EUR
€14.2464
|1 VBSWAP to USD
$14.84
|1 VBSWAP to MYR
RM66.1864
|1 VBSWAP to TRY
₺534.5368
|1 VBSWAP to JPY
¥2,262.5064
|1 VBSWAP to RUB
₽1,431.6148
|1 VBSWAP to INR
₹1,288.112
|1 VBSWAP to IDR
Rp243,278.6496
|1 VBSWAP to PHP
₱863.2428
|1 VBSWAP to EGP
￡E.748.0844
|1 VBSWAP to BRL
R$85.4784
|1 VBSWAP to CAD
C$21.0728
|1 VBSWAP to BDT
৳1,802.4664
|1 VBSWAP to NGN
₦22,282.26
|1 VBSWAP to UAH
₴618.6796
|1 VBSWAP to VES
Bs890.4
|1 VBSWAP to PKR
Rs4,140.5084
|1 VBSWAP to KZT
₸7,510.0788
|1 VBSWAP to THB
฿505.1536
|1 VBSWAP to TWD
NT$487.0488
|1 VBSWAP to CHF
Fr13.5044
|1 VBSWAP to HKD
HK$115.6036
|1 VBSWAP to MAD
.د.م148.8452