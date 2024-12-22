Vaulted Bellscoin Price (VBELLS)
The live price of Vaulted Bellscoin (VBELLS) today is 0.662252 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 570.40K USD. VBELLS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vaulted Bellscoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.25K USD
- Vaulted Bellscoin price change within the day is -4.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 856.81K USD
During today, the price change of Vaulted Bellscoin to USD was $ -0.0316857470382682.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vaulted Bellscoin to USD was $ -0.0308173007.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vaulted Bellscoin to USD was $ -0.3818489402.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vaulted Bellscoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0316857470382682
|-4.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0308173007
|-4.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3818489402
|-57.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Vaulted Bellscoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.61%
-4.56%
-20.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vaulted Bellscoin is a non-custodial wrapped form of Bellscoin ($BELLS) bridged permissionlessly to the Ethereum network using the Televault protocol. Televault is a permissionless and trust-minimized cross-chain bridge that enables anyone to "teleport" fungible assets from UTXO-based blockchains (e.g. BTC, LTC, DOGE, BEL) to Ethereum by leveraging Emblem Vault, the leading protocol for cross-chain NFTs.
