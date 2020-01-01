โทเคโนมิกส์ Utility Cjournal (UCJL)
What is the project about? CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards. CJournal provides first-hand blockchain news to help you understand thelatestcryptocurrency trends. $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles.
What makes your project unique? Blockchain technology's smart contracts enable journalism to return to a value-drivenapproach to journalism. Decentralized blockchain technology can be used to managemanyaspects of the media that previously could only be handled by organisations. Every user onthe blockchain can access all platform information. As a result the distribution of advertising, copyright protection and payment of authors is more open, accurate and direct. Inthis newmodel, the value of the journalism becomes the most important factor for mediaorganizations or individuals to consider in order to make profits. At the same time, CJournal will aggregate news and articles from more than 300 well-knownwebsites, new sources will be added regularly. All articles published are manually screenedby editors and sorted by CJournal's algorithm to help you prioritize topics, events andtrendsof interest.
What can your token be used for? $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles.
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Utility Cjournal (UCJL) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นUCJL สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น UCJL ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ UCJL แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น UCJLกัน!
