"Invest in the future and earn in the present with Uplift. Uplift DAO is a Binance-based multi-award-winning launchpad for IDOs, which offers its users unprecedented access to early-round investment opportunities. They source the best-in-class Web3 projects, sharing Deal Flow with the top VC and market maker companies in the sector. Once a project has been selected for potential launch, Uplift works with the industry’s leading auditor companies and due diligence teams to carry out extensive research on the prospective project before it's signed off to be presented to Uplift’s community of investors. They assess the entire project, from the team of founders to the technology behind it, to ensure the project can be trusted and offers a viable use case and ultimately an excellent investment for Uplift’s users. "

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.