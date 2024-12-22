Unstake Price (NSTK)
The live price of Unstake (NSTK) today is 0.03401353 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.20M USD. NSTK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Unstake Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.73K USD
- Unstake price change within the day is -5.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 65.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NSTK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NSTK price information.
During today, the price change of Unstake to USD was $ -0.00186850936525958.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unstake to USD was $ +0.0060926055.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unstake to USD was $ +0.0139944451.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unstake to USD was $ +0.014858624157464414.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00186850936525958
|-5.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0060926055
|+17.91%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0139944451
|+41.14%
|90 Days
|$ +0.014858624157464414
|+77.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Unstake: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.60%
-5.20%
-20.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Instant Unstaking protocol for the interchain. Only on Kujira. Don’t Wait. Unstake.
|1 NSTK to AUD
A$0.0540815127
|1 NSTK to GBP
￡0.0268706887
|1 NSTK to EUR
€0.0323128535
|1 NSTK to USD
$0.03401353
|1 NSTK to MYR
RM0.153060885
|1 NSTK to TRY
₺1.1969361207
|1 NSTK to JPY
¥5.3210766332
|1 NSTK to RUB
₽3.5013527782
|1 NSTK to INR
₹2.8891092382
|1 NSTK to IDR
Rp548.6052457759
|1 NSTK to PHP
₱2.0010159699
|1 NSTK to EGP
￡E.1.7306084064
|1 NSTK to BRL
R$0.2068022624
|1 NSTK to CAD
C$0.0486393479
|1 NSTK to BDT
৳4.0479502053
|1 NSTK to NGN
₦52.5709718327
|1 NSTK to UAH
₴1.4207451481
|1 NSTK to VES
Bs1.73469003
|1 NSTK to PKR
Rs9.4295709219
|1 NSTK to KZT
₸17.7894163253
|1 NSTK to THB
฿1.1602015083
|1 NSTK to TWD
NT$1.1098614839
|1 NSTK to CHF
Fr0.0302720417
|1 NSTK to HKD
HK$0.2642851281
|1 NSTK to MAD
.د.م0.3408155706