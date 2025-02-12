Universal Basic Income Price (UBI)
The live price of Universal Basic Income (UBI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UBI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Universal Basic Income Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.47 USD
- Universal Basic Income price change within the day is -0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Universal Basic Income to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Universal Basic Income to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Universal Basic Income to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Universal Basic Income to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-67.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Universal Basic Income: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.33%
+3.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UBI is the first application to be built on top of the Proof of Humanity registry, an anti-Sybil attack tool designed by Kleros. The UBI token will be streamed directly to an Ethereum address as long as it gets verified as a human in the Proof of Humanity registry and starts the accrual process, establishing a fair and ongoing distribution model. It will provide universal access to liquidity that serves to inhibit financial coercion of public decisions and will be tradeable in all open markets. The ability to develop a reliable self-sovereign identity validation process brought on by Proof of Humanity has established the bedrock for the infrastructure required to make a Universal Basic Income (UBI) mechanism that can reach everyone on Earth.
