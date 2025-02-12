UNITYX Price (UTX)
The live price of UNITYX (UTX) today is 0.00450983 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UNITYX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.52 USD
- UNITYX price change within the day is +2.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of UNITYX to USD was $ +0.00012798.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UNITYX to USD was $ -0.0015041302.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UNITYX to USD was $ -0.0026097664.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UNITYX to USD was $ -0.007847180991405798.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012798
|+2.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015041302
|-33.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026097664
|-57.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007847180991405798
|-63.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of UNITYX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.06%
+2.92%
+3.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The governance token of the E.V Ecosystem, representing a tangible symbol of unity and collaboration, offers an opportunity for equitable and transparent participation in the creation of an inclusive and collectively owned ecosystem! Unity, utility, future. This is $UTX!
