Unbound Finance ราคา (UNB)
ราคาสดของ Unbound Finance (UNB) วันนี้คือ 0 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 243.79K USD ราคา UNB เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด Unbound Finance หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- Unbound Financeการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น --
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 974.00M USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา UNB เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา UNB ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Unbound Finance เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Unbound Finance เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Unbound Finance เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Unbound Finance เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|--
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|+137.00%
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|+124.31%
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ Unbound Finance: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
--
--
+176.11%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
Unbound Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial platform that is building a derivative layer over the existing AMMs with a view to increase the overall capital efficiency of the DeFi space. Liquidity providers can compound their earnings by leveraging their LP tokens to mint UND (decentralized, cross-chain, stablecoin soft pegged to the US dollar) and uETH. The protocol is characterized by several unique features, some of which include: Get Liquidity Without Removing Assets From Liquidity Pool Users can keep their liquidity on a DEX in a liquidity pool and still have additional stablecoins to trade on different AMMs. For example, if a user has $10,000 locked in the $USDT-$USDC pool on Uniswap, that user can lock up their LPTs on Unbound and mint stable coins ($UND) worth $8,000 on BSC to trade on PancakeSwap while the users liquidity is still on Uniswap thereby enjoying the benefits of fee on Uniswap and having enough liquidity to trade on PancakeSwap. This way Unbound will be able to move liquidity from AMMs across different chains to PancakeSwap and vice versa without physically removing liquidity. Debt-Free Borrowing The protocol charges no interest on loans taken out by the liquidity providers. To redeem their loan, they simply repay the amount of UND or uETH they borrowed to retrieve their collateral (i.e. their LP tokens). Liquidation-free Collateralization Unbound completely nixes the liquidation engine seen with more collateralized lending platforms. As a result, users do not need to concern themselves with the potential liquidation of their collateral. Instead, Unbound uses SAFU, an emergency insurance fund, to secure the collateralized assets of borrowers during so-called ‘black swan’ events. Perpetual Borrowing At Unbound, loans have no fixed repayment deadline. Users can unlock their collateralized assets any time by paying back the outstanding debt — without any restrictions. The UND Stablecoin Unbound Finance’s first product is the cross-chain, decentralized stablecoin known as UND. It is an ERC-20 token soft-pegged to the US dollar and backed by user deposits. Secured Price Oracles The platform uses a geometric mean of highly secured price oracles including Uniswap’s TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price) and Chainlink to obtain accurate asset price information. It also makes use of the “block limit lock mechanism” as a security measure against flash loan attacks and other related cyber-attacks. This is a protection mechanism that forces users to wait for at least three to five blocks of confirmation to again interact with the smart contracts. Besides this, the protocol has been subjected to a series of audits to further enhance the security of the platform. Cross-Chain Bridges Unbound is working to establish strategic partnerships with projects building across multiple blockchains. In line with this, it is also constructing cross-chain bridges to enable UND and other synthetic assets to be transferred across multiple blockchains.
