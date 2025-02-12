Unagii Dai Logo

Unagii Dai (UDAI) Live Price Chart

$1.073
0.00%(1D)

Price of Unagii Dai (UDAI) Today

The live price of Unagii Dai (UDAI) today is 1.073 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Unagii Dai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Unagii Dai price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the UDAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UDAI price information.

Unagii Dai (UDAI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Unagii Dai to USD was $ -0.000323524514894.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unagii Dai to USD was $ -0.0006025968.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unagii Dai to USD was $ -0.0008609752.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unagii Dai to USD was $ -0.0008399626075525.

Periodเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
Today$ -0.000323524514894-0.03%
30 Days$ -0.0006025968-0.05%
60 Days$ -0.0008609752-0.08%
90 Days$ -0.0008399626075525-0.07%

Unagii Dai (UDAI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Unagii Dai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.072
$ 1.074
$ 1.2
-0.01%

-0.03%

+0.10%

Unagii Dai (UDAI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00
0.00
What is Unagii Dai (UDAI)

Unagii Dai (UDAI) Resource

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UDAI to Local Currencies

1 UDAI to AUD
A$1.69534
1 UDAI to GBP
0.8584
1 UDAI to EUR
1.03008
1 UDAI to USD
$1.073
1 UDAI to MYR
RM4.78558
1 UDAI to TRY
38.64946
1 UDAI to JPY
¥163.58958
1 UDAI to RUB
103.51231
1 UDAI to INR
93.1364
1 UDAI to IDR
Rp17,590.16112
1 UDAI to PHP
62.41641
1 UDAI to EGP
￡E.54.08993
1 UDAI to BRL
R$6.18048
1 UDAI to CAD
C$1.52366
1 UDAI to BDT
130.32658
1 UDAI to NGN
1,611.1095
1 UDAI to UAH
44.73337
1 UDAI to VES
Bs64.38
1 UDAI to PKR
Rs299.37773
1 UDAI to KZT
543.01311
1 UDAI to THB
฿36.52492
1 UDAI to TWD
NT$35.21586
1 UDAI to CHF
Fr0.97643
1 UDAI to HKD
HK$8.35867
1 UDAI to MAD
.د.م10.76219