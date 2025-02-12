UK Real Estate Price (UKRE)
The live price of UK Real Estate (UKRE) today is 98.58 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UKRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UK Real Estate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.06 USD
- UK Real Estate price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of UK Real Estate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UK Real Estate to USD was $ +326.2693979280.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UK Real Estate to USD was $ +51.7886974020.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UK Real Estate to USD was $ -2.54570229248239.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +326.2693979280
|+330.97%
|60 Days
|$ +51.7886974020
|+52.53%
|90 Days
|$ -2.54570229248239
|-2.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of UK Real Estate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tangible Baskets are permissionless, rebasing ERC-20 tokens—100% backed by tokenized, yield-generating real estate—that distributed yield back to token holders via daily rebase. Baskets price is soft-pegged to the TPV (true property value) of the assets in the pool and will fluctuate based on market demand and the activity of arbitrageurs. With Baskets, anyone, anywhere, at any budget can invest in income-producing real estate with just a few clicks.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UKRE to AUD
A$155.7564
|1 UKRE to GBP
￡78.864
|1 UKRE to EUR
€94.6368
|1 UKRE to USD
$98.58
|1 UKRE to MYR
RM439.6668
|1 UKRE to TRY
₺3,550.8516
|1 UKRE to JPY
¥15,029.5068
|1 UKRE to RUB
₽9,510.0126
|1 UKRE to INR
₹8,556.744
|1 UKRE to IDR
Rp1,616,065.3152
|1 UKRE to PHP
₱5,734.3986
|1 UKRE to EGP
￡E.4,969.4178
|1 UKRE to BRL
R$567.8208
|1 UKRE to CAD
C$139.9836
|1 UKRE to BDT
৳11,973.5268
|1 UKRE to NGN
₦148,017.87
|1 UKRE to UAH
₴4,109.8002
|1 UKRE to VES
Bs5,914.8
|1 UKRE to PKR
Rs27,504.8058
|1 UKRE to KZT
₸49,888.3806
|1 UKRE to THB
฿3,355.6632
|1 UKRE to TWD
NT$3,235.3956
|1 UKRE to CHF
Fr89.7078
|1 UKRE to HKD
HK$767.9382
|1 UKRE to MAD
.د.م988.7574