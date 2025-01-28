UFORIKA Price (FORA)
The live price of UFORIKA (FORA) today is 0.00008773 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 76.94K USD. FORA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UFORIKA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.44K USD
- UFORIKA price change within the day is -20.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 877.02M USD
During today, the price change of UFORIKA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UFORIKA to USD was $ -0.0000445871.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UFORIKA to USD was $ -0.0000438484.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UFORIKA to USD was $ -0.00011919985816858753.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-20.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000445871
|-50.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000438484
|-49.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00011919985816858753
|-57.60%
Discover the latest price analysis of UFORIKA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-20.88%
-39.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 FORA to AUD
A$0.0001394907
|1 FORA to GBP
￡0.000070184
|1 FORA to EUR
€0.0000833435
|1 FORA to USD
$0.00008773
|1 FORA to MYR
RM0.0003842574
|1 FORA to TRY
₺0.0031372248
|1 FORA to JPY
¥0.0136113095
|1 FORA to RUB
₽0.0085422701
|1 FORA to INR
₹0.0075912769
|1 FORA to IDR
Rp1.4149998019
|1 FORA to PHP
₱0.0051339596
|1 FORA to EGP
￡E.0.0044084325
|1 FORA to BRL
R$0.0005167297
|1 FORA to CAD
C$0.0001254539
|1 FORA to BDT
৳0.0106986735
|1 FORA to NGN
₦0.1360148374
|1 FORA to UAH
₴0.0036837827
|1 FORA to VES
Bs0.00491288
|1 FORA to PKR
Rs0.0244643878
|1 FORA to KZT
₸0.0453379867
|1 FORA to THB
฿0.0029696605
|1 FORA to TWD
NT$0.0028907035
|1 FORA to CHF
Fr0.000078957
|1 FORA to HKD
HK$0.0006825394
|1 FORA to MAD
.د.م0.0008746681