UBIT Price (UBIT)
The live price of UBIT (UBIT) today is 0.03101117 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UBIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UBIT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.43K USD
- UBIT price change within the day is -3.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the UBIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UBIT price information.
During today, the price change of UBIT to USD was $ -0.00100566718219345.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UBIT to USD was $ -0.0185157276.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UBIT to USD was $ -0.0214899996.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UBIT to USD was $ -0.07703379529538812.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00100566718219345
|-3.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0185157276
|-59.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0214899996
|-69.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.07703379529538812
|-71.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of UBIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.27%
-3.14%
+7.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, innovation knows no bounds. Ubit Coin has emerged as a trailblazing crypto coin, ushering in a new era of possibilities with its unique ecosystem and advanced features. With its own dedicated blockchain, Ubitscan.com, and a supply of 99 Crore (approximately 990 million) Ubit Coins, this digital asset has quickly captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts and investors alike.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UBIT to AUD
A$0.0489976486
|1 UBIT to GBP
￡0.024808936
|1 UBIT to EUR
€0.0297707232
|1 UBIT to USD
$0.03101117
|1 UBIT to MYR
RM0.1383098182
|1 UBIT to TRY
₺1.1179526785
|1 UBIT to JPY
¥4.7270326431
|1 UBIT to RUB
₽2.9928880167
|1 UBIT to INR
₹2.691769556
|1 UBIT to IDR
Rp508.3797547248
|1 UBIT to PHP
₱1.8039197589
|1 UBIT to EGP
￡E.1.5645135265
|1 UBIT to BRL
R$0.1786243392
|1 UBIT to CAD
C$0.0440358614
|1 UBIT to BDT
৳3.7666167082
|1 UBIT to NGN
₦46.563271755
|1 UBIT to UAH
₴1.2928556773
|1 UBIT to VES
Bs1.8606702
|1 UBIT to PKR
Rs8.6524265417
|1 UBIT to KZT
₸15.6938228019
|1 UBIT to THB
฿1.0550000034
|1 UBIT to TWD
NT$1.0177865994
|1 UBIT to CHF
Fr0.0282201647
|1 UBIT to HKD
HK$0.2415770143
|1 UBIT to MAD
.د.م0.3110420351