UBD Network Price (UBDN)
The live price of UBD Network (UBDN) today is 0.006489 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.89K USD. UBDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UBD Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.14 USD
- UBD Network price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.37M USD
During today, the price change of UBD Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UBD Network to USD was $ -0.0000144769.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UBD Network to USD was $ -0.0062964324.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UBD Network to USD was $ -0.5434624381854967.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000144769
|-0.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0062964324
|-97.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.5434624381854967
|-98.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of UBD Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is UBD Network? United Blockchain Dollar Network (UBD Network) with its general goal of creating a convenient tool for asset management without restrictions for users, offers ease of use, security, and privacy for both you and your purposes through the digitization of trust products without restrictions of intermediaries. What is UBDN token? UBDN — utility token, which allows its owners to support the ecosystem, become Keepers and participate in Epochs to receive monthly rewards in UBD. What is the main goal of UBD Network? UBD Network team understands that in such a large market, there are no convenient tools for accumulating, managing, and transferring funds to heirs, and in this, the team sees the need to introduce technology. That is why UBD Network provides an opportunity to create trusts for those who know and understand what blockchain is and also want to grow with it, including those with horizons of a couple of decades.
