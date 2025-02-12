Tuske Price (TSK)
The live price of Tuske (TSK) today is 0.00182437 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TSK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tuske Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.09 USD
- Tuske price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Tuske to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tuske to USD was $ -0.0007517444.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tuske to USD was $ -0.0007028480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tuske to USD was $ -0.003637377408972199.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007517444
|-41.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007028480
|-38.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003637377408972199
|-66.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tuske: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tuske is a layer 1 POW blockchain focused on private and censorship-resistant transactions.In order to effectively resist ASIC in the long term, Tuske will dynamically adjust the algorithm regularly.The algorithm will be adjusted once a year, and will be decided by the community. Tuske is also the backbone of a decentralized exchange network we're developing.The decentralized exchange network uses Tuske's peer-to-peer network,all transaction are anonymous.Tuske mainnet coin is used as trading margin and transaction fee.
