Tucker Price (TUCKER)
The live price of Tucker (TUCKER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.07K USD. TUCKER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tucker Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.65 USD
- Tucker price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.89M USD
During today, the price change of Tucker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tucker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tucker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tucker to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tucker: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.01%
-19.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The First Dog Of Pnut's Freedom Farm About TUCKER Tucker is no ordinary dog—he is a fearless guardian and a true hero. When predators began targeting chickens and goats, Tucker stepped in to protect them. With unwavering courage and dedication, he keeps the farm's animals safe day and night. Known as the Peanut Freedom Farm Protector, Tucker’s presence brings peace and security to the farm. His story is one of strength, loyalty, and the remarkable bond between animals. Tucker isn’t just a protector—he’s a symbol of resilience and love. Tucker forever.
