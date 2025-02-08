TruFin Staked NEAR Price (TRUNEAR)
The live price of TruFin Staked NEAR (TRUNEAR) today is 3.3 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.06M USD. TRUNEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TruFin Staked NEAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.64K USD
- TruFin Staked NEAR price change within the day is -0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.08M USD
During today, the price change of TruFin Staked NEAR to USD was $ -0.024345511520389.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TruFin Staked NEAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TruFin Staked NEAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TruFin Staked NEAR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.024345511520389
|-0.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TruFin Staked NEAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-0.73%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for complex digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain. TruFin’s third product, TruStake NEAR, is an NEAR staking vault which provides access to NEAR liquid staking on the NEAR network. TruNEAR is the liquid staking token users receive when they deposit NEAR into the TruStake vault. It is fungible asset standard like NEAR and has all the same basic functionality. As soon as a user deposits NEAR on the TruStake smart contract, they receive newly minted TruNEAR, based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As NEAR staking rewards accrue, the value of TruNEAR increases (with reference to NEAR). - Users have have the ability to stake their NEAR through TruFin’s [dApp](https://app.trufin.io/). - When a user stakes with TruFin, they will mint a new liquid token — TruNEAR. - Rewards are restaked automatically, giving an uplift in APY from the compounding effect.
