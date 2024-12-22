TruFin Staked APT Price (TRUAPT)
The live price of TruFin Staked APT (TRUAPT) today is 9.41 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 93.57M USD. TRUAPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TruFin Staked APT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.15K USD
- TruFin Staked APT price change within the day is -16.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRUAPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRUAPT price information.
During today, the price change of TruFin Staked APT to USD was $ -1.912191545116308.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TruFin Staked APT to USD was $ -2.2125093120.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TruFin Staked APT to USD was $ -1.0516089040.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TruFin Staked APT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -1.912191545116308
|-16.88%
|30 Days
|$ -2.2125093120
|-23.51%
|60 Days
|$ -1.0516089040
|-11.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TruFin Staked APT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
-16.88%
-30.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for complex digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain. TruFin’s second product, TruStake Aptos, is an Aptos staking vault which provides access to APT liquid staking on the Aptos network. TruAPT is the liquid staking token users receive when they deposit APT into the TruStake vault. It is fungible asset standard like APT and has all the same basic functionality. As soon as a user deposits APT on the TruStake smart contract, they receive newly minted TruAPT, based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As APT staking rewards accrue, the value of TruAPT increases (with reference to APT). - Users have have the ability to stake their APT through TruFin’s [dApp](https://app.trufin.io/). - When a user stakes with TruFin, they will mint a new liquid token — TruAPT. - Rewards are restaked automatically, giving an uplift in APY from the compounding effect.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRUAPT to AUD
A$14.9619
|1 TRUAPT to GBP
￡7.4339
|1 TRUAPT to EUR
€8.9395
|1 TRUAPT to USD
$9.41
|1 TRUAPT to MYR
RM42.345
|1 TRUAPT to TRY
₺331.1379
|1 TRUAPT to JPY
¥1,472.1004
|1 TRUAPT to RUB
₽968.6654
|1 TRUAPT to INR
₹799.2854
|1 TRUAPT to IDR
Rp151,774.1723
|1 TRUAPT to PHP
₱553.5903
|1 TRUAPT to EGP
￡E.478.7808
|1 TRUAPT to BRL
R$57.2128
|1 TRUAPT to CAD
C$13.4563
|1 TRUAPT to BDT
৳1,119.8841
|1 TRUAPT to NGN
₦14,544.0019
|1 TRUAPT to UAH
₴393.0557
|1 TRUAPT to VES
Bs479.91
|1 TRUAPT to PKR
Rs2,608.7343
|1 TRUAPT to KZT
₸4,921.5241
|1 TRUAPT to THB
฿320.9751
|1 TRUAPT to TWD
NT$307.0483
|1 TRUAPT to CHF
Fr8.3749
|1 TRUAPT to HKD
HK$73.1157
|1 TRUAPT to MAD
.د.م94.2882