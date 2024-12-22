Truffle Token Price (TRUFF)
The live price of Truffle Token (TRUFF) today is 0.0010447 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.04M USD. TRUFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Truffle Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 522.39 USD
- Truffle Token price change within the day is -8.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Truffle Token to USD was $ -0.00010151313887701.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Truffle Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Truffle Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Truffle Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00010151313887701
|-8.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Truffle Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.79%
-8.85%
-47.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$TRUFF is a revenue-sharing meme coin that combines fun, community engagement, and utility. Holders unlock tiered rewards based on token ownership, including revenue shares from bot fees and NFT drops, VIP event access, and exclusive perks. The ecosystem gamifies participation with evolving pig characters, fostering a strong community while offering tangible earning opportunities through its innovative, utility-driven platform.
