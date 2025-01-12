Trinity Network Credit Price (TNC)
The live price of Trinity Network Credit (TNC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 76.67K USD. TNC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Trinity Network Credit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 267.66 USD
- Trinity Network Credit price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 486.00M USD
During today, the price change of Trinity Network Credit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trinity Network Credit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trinity Network Credit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trinity Network Credit to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-11.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Trinity acts as a lightning network for NEO in order to achieve real-time payments, low transaction fees, scalability, and privacy protection for NEO assets. Using state channel technology, Trinity will significantly increase blockchain throughput for NEP-5 token transfers.
