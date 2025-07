ข้อมูล Trex20 (TX20)

TREX20 is revolutionizing and pioneering in GameFi built on Bitcoin Protocol with Multiple Games + an NFTFi Marketplace and progressive lotto under one roof.

TREX20 introduces first ever utility NFT on Bitcoin: 2009 copies of the game itself being entirely inscripted on chain and offered as NFTs with revenue sharing model and multiple other benefits—a groundbreaking advancement never seen before in the industry.

TREX20 is also bringing unprecedented utilities for existing Bitcoin NFT collections which includes DeFI lending and borrowing, along with exclusive use cases in various TREX20 games.