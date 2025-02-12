What is Trend X (TRENDX)

What is the project about? TrendX is a utility trading token that's part of the TrendAI platform. This token is used to reward users in native tokens of current trends as well as airdropping ITTS (index trading tokens). These ITTs allow users to balance their portfolio with a basket of various trends. What makes your project unique? I believe we are the first to launch Index Trading Tokens in the way we are doing it. This will allow users to receive tokens from various trends without having to follow all of them. History of your project. This is the second project we've built and it is part of the $TRENDAI ecosystem which is already listed on Coingecko as well as a Tier 1 exchange. What’s next for your project? We are launching our first ITT token through the launchpad. We will then continue to launch 10 more of these and integrate some web3 functionality (already in development) for users to be able to balance these tokens and track the success of each of the trends. What can your token be used for? In order to receive these ITTs you must hold a certain amount of these tokens. Holders also will receive payouts which are generated from the revenue tax as well as from trading these index tokens.

Trend X (TRENDX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website