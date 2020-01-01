โทเคโนมิกส์ TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY)
ข้อมูล TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY)
TracyAI is an advanced artificial intelligence platform that transforms sports analytics and commentary, developed under the leadership of NBA Champion Tristan Thompson and successfully showcased at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 to over 450 industry leaders including NBA executives, All-Star Darius Garland, and ESPN's Malika Andrews. The platform's rollout includes three distinct products: a free Twitter bot for basic analytics, a token-gated Terminal for advanced analysis, and a groundbreaking 3D sports commentary model. At its core, TracyAI consists of two primary components: a sophisticated 3D sports commentary system and a comprehensive analytics platform. The commentary system provides real-time, interactive analysis during live games, supporting multiple languages and enabling personalized insights for users across different social media platforms. The analytics platform processes extensive NBA statistical data, delivering real-time analysis of both individual and team performance that was previously only available to professional teams and analysts. Built on the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem and utilizing the G.A.M.E. framework, TracyAI integrates seamlessly with professional sports data analytics systems and major broadcasting networks, including ESPN. The platform is supported by a team of experienced AI engineers and developers from leading tech companies, working alongside NBA data analytics professionals to ensure enterprise-grade quality and reliability. Through this comprehensive system, TracyAI bridges the gap between professional-level sports analysis and public accessibility, creating a new standard for sports engagement and understanding.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นTRACY สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TRACY ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TRACY แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TRACYกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน