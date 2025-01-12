traaitt Price (XTE)
The live price of traaitt (XTE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.31K USD. XTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key traaitt Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 73.48 USD
- traaitt price change within the day is +27.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.33T USD
Get real-time price updates of the XTE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of traaitt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of traaitt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of traaitt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of traaitt to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+27.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-28.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of traaitt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.37%
+27.82%
+3.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XTE is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to prioritize secure and efficient digital transactions. With its emphasis on transaction privacy and speed, it offers a reliable and accessible solution for users seeking secure and efficient digital transactions
