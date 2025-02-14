ToxicDeer Finance Price (DEER)
The live price of ToxicDeer Finance (DEER) today is 0.02975766 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ToxicDeer Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.87 USD
- ToxicDeer Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ToxicDeer Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ToxicDeer Finance to USD was $ -0.0005854581.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ToxicDeer Finance to USD was $ -0.0013171454.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ToxicDeer Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005854581
|-1.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013171454
|-4.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ToxicDeer Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ToxicDeer Finance, the first ecosystem running around an algorithmic token pegged to USDC on Cronos chain. Inspired by the most successful algorithmic stablecoin on Fantom: Tomb, and the most prominent algorithmic token project on Cronos: ToxicDeer, Deer is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the price of 1 USDC via seigniorage.
