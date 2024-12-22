TOMOCAT is the descendant of the most beloved cat in Asia - Maneki Neko, being its digital representation with Tamagotchi experience: • TomoGotchi Unique gameplay experience with combination reimagined tamagotchi and clicker mechanics with mining, leveling, personalization and mini-games. • TomoWallet (powered by Tria) Account abstraction non-custodial wallet that lowers the entry barrier for Web3 newcomers. • ТomoShelters Web3 Social Platform, where projects can create their own shelter with its own tasks and get access to Tomocat community. • TomoLaunch Top opportunity to explore new Web3 projects and participate in token launches. TRULY COMMUNITY-DRIVEN Token holders gain access to: • Exclusive meme launchpools, • Unique NFT drops, • DAO voting that let them influence the project's direction. With viral mechanics integrated into the app, Tomocat fosters an environment where members play a crucial role in every step forward, making it truly community-owned!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.