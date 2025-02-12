Token Name Service Price (TKN)
The live price of Token Name Service (TKN) today is 0.01065892 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TKN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Token Name Service Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.60K USD
- Token Name Service price change within the day is -2.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TKN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TKN price information.
During today, the price change of Token Name Service to USD was $ -0.00022039536242568.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Token Name Service to USD was $ -0.0051241905.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Token Name Service to USD was $ -0.0071187995.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Token Name Service to USD was $ -0.027888164854601114.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00022039536242568
|-2.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0051241905
|-48.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0071187995
|-66.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.027888164854601114
|-72.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Token Name Service: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.70%
-2.02%
-9.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TKN to AUD
A$0.0168410936
|1 TKN to GBP
￡0.008527136
|1 TKN to EUR
€0.0102325632
|1 TKN to USD
$0.01065892
|1 TKN to MYR
RM0.0475387832
|1 TKN to TRY
₺0.3839342984
|1 TKN to JPY
¥1.6247391756
|1 TKN to RUB
₽1.0286923692
|1 TKN to INR
₹0.9250876668
|1 TKN to IDR
Rp174.7363654848
|1 TKN to PHP
₱0.6200293764
|1 TKN to EGP
￡E.0.5375293356
|1 TKN to BRL
R$0.0613953792
|1 TKN to CAD
C$0.0151356664
|1 TKN to BDT
৳1.2946324232
|1 TKN to NGN
₦16.00436838
|1 TKN to UAH
₴0.4443703748
|1 TKN to VES
Bs0.6395352
|1 TKN to PKR
Rs2.9739452692
|1 TKN to KZT
₸5.3941596444
|1 TKN to THB
฿0.3628296368
|1 TKN to TWD
NT$0.3498257544
|1 TKN to CHF
Fr0.0096996172
|1 TKN to HKD
HK$0.0830329868
|1 TKN to MAD
.د.م0.1069089676